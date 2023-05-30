FALMOUTH -- It happened just north of exit 11 around 10:00 A.M.
According to investigators, a Toyota SUV, operated by 72-year-old Nancy Ezhaya of Yarmouth, entered the interstate traveling South in the northbound lane. Police said Ezhaya then crashed head on into a Honda SUV traveling correctly in the northbound lane.
Both Ezhaya and the operator of the car traveling in the correct direction, 61-year-old Allen Apblett of Oklahoma, were killed in the crash.
Apblett was traveling in the car with his wife, according to state police. She was critically injured in the crash.
The crash is still under investigation.