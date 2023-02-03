BANGOR-- Two inmates at the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor have been charged for smuggling drugs into the facility.
According to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday, January 19th, correctional officers responded to a medical event within the jail resulting in three female inmates being transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The incident involved a large amount of drugs that had been smuggled into the facility by a female inmate.
Over several days after the incident, an extensive investigation of the jail yielded the location of a container of drugs that contained over 18 grams of fentanyl.
On February 2nd, Karen Jordan, 30, of Springfield, Maine was charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and one count of felony trafficking in prison contraband. Also Heather Carlow, 39, of Portland was charged with two counts of felony aggravating traffickng of scheduled drugs and one count of violating conditions of release.