BANGOR -- Two people have been arrested on drug charges after Bangor police responded to reports of a family fight.
About 11 Monday morning officers responded to Essex Street.
They were told the suspect had left in a vehicle.
Officers spotted the vehicle in the downtown Bangor area and stopped it in Brewer.
Sarah Crawford, 29, of Brewer was driving.
She was charged with unlawful possession of drugs.
Jesus Manuel Burgos, 41, of Bronx, New York was a passenger in the vehicle.
He gave police several false names.
Bangor Police Sgt. Jason McAmbley says Burgos had a substantial amount of illegal drugs, cash and other items in his possession.
He is charged with aggravated drug trafficking and criminal mischief for damage at the scene of the family fight call on Essex Street.