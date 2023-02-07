WASHINGTON-- There will be some Maine connections at the President's State of the Union Address tonight.
Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah will join Congresswoman Chellie Pingree as her guest.
Dr. Shah helped lead Maine through the Coronavirus Pandemic and oversaw the state's successful vaccination program.
He will soon join the U.S. CDC as the Principal Deputy Director.
Chief Kirk Francis, of the Penobscot Nation, will also be there as Representative Jared Golden's guest.
The Penobscot Nation is one of four federally recognized tribes in Maine.
Chief Francis is a resident of Indian Island and is serving his 6th term as chief.