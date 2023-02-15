TRENTON- Two people are facing charges in connection with a burglary at a store in Trenton.
The Hancock County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported burglary at Moose Crossing Dysart's in December.
As the result of their investigation, an arrest warrant has been issued for Michail Harris,22, of Bingham.
He's being charged with burglary, theft and violation of conditions of release.
Police say they do not know where Harris is at this time.
A juvenile from Somerset County has also been charged in connection with the case.