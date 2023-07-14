BANGOR -- Two New York men charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs appeared in court Friday.
Following an hours-long police stand off earlier this week police ultimately located an estimated $18,000 in suspected drug proceeds.
Police say an investigation had gone on for months and eventually revealed multiple recorded sales of fentanyl, crack cocaine, and methamphetamine.
Police arrested 34-year -old Sheldon Wray and 33-year-old Shaudel Jackson, who was initially arrested under the false name Tiquali Bracey, which led to the judge ruling that Jackson should be held on $50,000 cash bond.
"The court notes that the deception was used by the defendant to avoid detection of who he actually was,” said a Bangor district court judge.
Assistant attorney general, Jason Horn listed a series of previous charges related to both Jackson and Wray according to the Bronx District Attorney's Office.
Horn says Jackson is involved in an ongoing murder investigation and alleges that both defendants are associated to a Bronx street gang known as “Sex, Money, Murder”
"He's [Jackson] got two prior convictions and prison trips for robbery one out of New York and one out of Pennsylvania,” said Horn. He's [Wray] previously been charged federally with conspiracy to distribute cocaine. He [Jackson] is currently a suspect in a murder that he is expected to be charged with sometime in the next two or three weeks."
Both Jackson and Wray's temporary defense lawyers say Horn never alerted them to any prior convictions or allegations and they did not have the appropriate time to confer with the accused prior to beginning court proceedings.
The temporary defense notes that Wray may have been charged for federal crime however he was never convicted.
"It [ evidence] wasn't provided as automatic discovery. He [Horn] made a point of pointing out there was a robbery charge which he was not convicted of, or that he was charged federally and again not convicted of anything in federal court,” said lawyer Robert Ruffner.
Wray has declined a court appointed lawyer despite the judge's cautions related to proper representation.
Wray will be held on a $30,000 cash bond.
The district court judge says there is substantial probable cause to believe Jackson committed the alleged crimes.