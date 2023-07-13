BANGOR -- Have the travel bug? If you're expecting to be traveling in the upcoming weeks, now is the time to prepare.
"In Maine typically, August seems to be the busiest month of the year. So we're getting ready for a big influx of passengers who are going to be traveling in the month of August," said Dan Valez, TSA Spokesman for the New England Region.
Nationwide, TSA officers are currently screening nearly 2.4 million people daily, an increase from 2.1 million the year prior.
"We're expecting to probably screen close to 5,000 people in Portland on the busiest days and maybe 1,800 to 2,000 here [at Bangor International Airport]," said Valez.
Florida native Olivia Isaac and her family are returning home after spending time at their summer home in Maine.
After traveling roughly an hour to board their flight, Isaac says you need to account for everything that could go wrong.
"In our family, on-time is early because you never know something could happen or the line could be longer than expected or the traffic. So you have to have that extra period of time so just in case you have any of that struggle or speed bumps and solve that in that extra hour," said Isaac.
Before departing, Velez recommends you should arrive a few hours early before your flight. He also recommends putting liquids, gels and aerosols into containers of 3.4 ounces or less and bring no more than two carry-on bags.