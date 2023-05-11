Truck Explodes Outside Blaine House Susan Farley Susan Farley News Director Author email May 11, 2023 May 11, 2023 Updated 28 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AUGUSTA- Police dispatchers have confirmed a truck exploded outside the Blaine house in Augusta this afternoon.No other information is available.We have a crew on the scene and will update the story as details are released. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Blaine House Truck Explosion Augusta Susan Farley News Director Susan Farley, a familiar face in Eastern Maine, joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 News team in 2016. Susan most recently served as the executive director at the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce, before returning to her roots in news. She has a long history in local news that began with writing for the local newspaper while she was still in high school and continued in 1987 when she held the position of news director at WDEA/WWMJ radio stations. In 1990 she became the assignment editor at WABI-TV for six years. She left the station to run her own successful business while continuing to assist WABI in coverage of elections and other special events. She returned to WABI full-time in 2003 to serve as the station's Coastal Bureau chief for the next six years. She held the position of assistant news director at WVII ABC7 and Fox 22 before being chosen to take over as news director in 2018. "This is the place I was born and raised. The people here have a special place in my heart and I have always felt a need to tell their stories, to give them the information that matters to them ," said Farley. "I'm so proud to be working with the entire ABC 7/Fox 22 News team to bring quality news reporting to our viewers." Author email Follow Susan Farley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Currently in Bangor 79° Partly Cloudy79° / 51° 5 PM 79° 6 PM 78° 7 PM 74° 8 PM 69° 9 PM 65° Storm CancellationsSign up here Trending Articles Videos ArticlesOpening of Maine ATV trails delayedHoulton photographer shoots for a better future Accident Sends Man to the HospitalFire Delays Opening of Treworgy's Family OrchardsBangor School Department shares heartfelt message to teachersMaine Gets 13 New Game WardensBrewer hires Carl Parker and Tanna Ross as new basketball head coachesSmirnoff Vodka partners with trans woman who recently disrupted Texas legislature over anti-trans billHampden Academy baseball's youthful, yet experienced squad one of tops in A NorthBucksport community helps family whose house burned down Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.