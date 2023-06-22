STATEWIDE -- A bill has been passed by the Maine House and Senate with supermajorities that would allow Maine's Wabanaki tribes to access federal laws, but the bill is still not guaranteed to become law.
On Wednesday, both chambers of the Maine legislature passed LD 2004 with supermajorities. Its also known as An Act to Restore Access to Federal Laws Beneficial to the Wabanaki Nations.
The bill does just as its name suggests, it will allow the tribal nations of Maine access to federal laws that have been inaccessible to them since the 1980s due to the Maine Land Claim Settlement Act and the Maine Implementing Act.
"There have been over 150 laws that either have been objected to by the state of Maine. So these are things like the Stafford act, applying for federal emergency assistance," Penobscot Nation Tribal ambassador Maulian Bryant says, "So there have been a barrier to accessing resources for our communities because we're either unclear on if we can access these federal rights or the state of Maine has come in and said we couldn't."
Bryant states support and education have been fierce from both sides of the aisle, citing house speaker Rachel Talbot Ross and house minority leader Billy Bob Faulkingham as champions of the bill.
Bryant says she believes support for the bill is so strong because it's not just about the tribal nations it's about the state as a whole.
"When our tribal communities are doing better are doing better, we will lift up the surrounding communities, and that's where a lot of these lawmakers have come from," says Bryant.
Despite its strong backing, the bill has met with dissent from Governor Janet Mills, who many expect to veto the bill.
Multiple attempts were made to contact the governor's office to discuss her stance on the bill, but we received no comment.