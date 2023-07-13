BANGOR -- The trial involving the town of Bar Harbor and business owners over the cruise ship passenger cap ordinance continued today at the Margaret Chase Smith Federal Building. That law would limit cruise ship passengers entering the town to 1000 per day.
Wednesday's witnesses included several town officials and the Harbor Master Lieutenant Christopher Wharff, who testified that his role would be to make sure passengers on cruise ships docking in bar harbor are counted, but he would have no role in enforcing the ordinance.
He said in court that any violations of the ordinance would involve a minimum $100 dollar fine levied against the pier owners, not the cruise lines or passengers.
Many bar harbor residents were also called to the stand. Many described the conditions of the downtown area on cruise ship days as more congested, frustrating and potentially dangerous compared to non cruise ship days, due to the number of people crowding the streets.
Those in favor of the ordinance said it is a means to reclaim control over the town, while plaintiffs argued that many people living in bar harbor rely on tourism for their livelihood.
Court was in session for over six hours and it is unclear when a decision will be reached.