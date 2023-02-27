BANGOR -- The manslaughter trial of 38-year-old Ronald Harding accused of killing his infant son began Monday at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor.
During opening statements the prosecution and defense attorney's shared details surrounding the day Jaden Harding abruptly stopped breathing at only six weeks old.
"Ronald Harding did not injure his son and he did not kill his son. He is innocent.,” said Harding’s defense attorney William Ashe.
"She cradled Jaden and then handed him off to Ronald Harding in the living room. She did not know that that would be the last time. Kayla believed that Jaden was safe in his fathers care,” said assistant attorney general, Leanne Robbin.
Kayla Hartley the mother of Jaden Harding described Jaden as "fine" and being a "normal baby." Yet in the matter of minutes a routine school night getting her older children ready for bed turning into a night spent at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.
Ashe alleged hospital notations indicate Jaden had trouble breathing in the days leading to his traumatic death.
"Before we resort to pointing to the parent. Every "medical" stone should be turned over and in this case it wasn't,” said Ashe.
Jaden was pronounced brain dead June 1, 2021, otherwise known as neurological criteria.
Multiple medical professionals testified that Jaden suffered bleeding inside the brain causing him to become unresponsive. Determining that Jaden experienced brain stem dysfunction due to non- accidental shaken impact.
"The doctors that tried to save Jaden's life will tell you that Jaden died of a devastating brain injury. The question is how does a baby go in seconds from alert and healthy to unresponsive and limp,” said Robbin.
The defense continued to argue that doctors did not consider any other possible causes for death and have wrongfully accused his client.