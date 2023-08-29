LEVANT -- Treworgy Orchards, a small family-owned farm with a big reputation.
Last year's Winnie-the-Pooh corn maze design was ranked first by USA Today in its "10Best Readers Choice Awards."
Now, they're looking to go back-to-back.
"We put a lot of love and effort into our maze and we're just very grateful we get the recognition nationally," said Jonathan Kenerson, Co-Owner of Treworgy Orchards.
Along with the corn maze, its pumpkin patch was also nominated to USA Today's "10Best Readers Choice Awards" for the first time this year.
Treworgy Orchards is officially recognized as having Maine's longest continually-running corn maze, creating stunning designs for Mainers since 2001.
Hand-drawn, designed and cut by the Treworgy family, they create new, unique mazes every year.
"We rotate our fields every year so every our canvas is a different shape. It's fun, it's part of the challenge to make something very engaging every year, said Kenerson.
Kenerson says all he wants families to do at his orchard is to have fun and create memories.
"We want to see people bring their friends and family out here and having great memories and enjoying their time but also enjoying it in nature where they can experience beauty.," said Kenerson.
Isabel Carlessi is a second-year international student from Italy studying at Husson University. She says coming to the orchard is a once in a lifetime experience for her and her family.
"I think it makes me realize how much I wanted to live the American Dream. It's a thing we Europeans only see in movies and I feel like I'm in a movie," said Carlessi.
Voting for the corn maze ends on Sept. 4 with winners being announced the Sept. 15. Voting for the pumpkin patch is open until Sept. 18 and winners announced on Sept. 29.