LEVANT -- Strawberry picking season has begun and Treworgy Family Orchards is kicking it off with their first ever strawberry festival on June 24 and 25. The festival will include wagon rides, goat cuddling and seven acres worth of strawberry fields.
"This is nothing like the strawberry's you're going to get in the grocery store, a fresh picked strawberry right off the plant is as good as it' gets," said owner Jonathan Kenerson.
Mid-June to July is prime strawberry picking season and after some delays Treworgy Family Orchards is ready to open its fields to the public.
"Some farmers call them struggle berry's, but we've found out how to keep them alive and make them grow well so we're doing well but it is a lot of work," said Kenerson.
It takes a team worth of harvesters to maintain these seven acres of strawberries, which they cover with plastic tarps to protect them from Maine weather. This season they were delayed by a week due to recent weather.
"We had to learn what grows best in Maine because some haven't been very winter well and they didn't grow well through the season," said Ann Jenkins who leads their strawberry sales team. "We had that 90 degree day and then a whole week of 50 degrees and strawberries don't really like cold weather, and then we had a lot of rain a lot of clouds."
They have a variety of strawberries to choose from with unique flavors and sweetness and at the upcoming festival visitors can find cavendish, jewel and dickinson strawberries.
"Our mission here of course is to help people to connect together in community and to the land through agriculture and what better way than to come out with friends and family to enjoy a strawberry festival," said Kenerson.
Picking will take place until 4 p.m. on Saturday and on Sunday while strawberries last. Updates and information can be found on their Facebook page.