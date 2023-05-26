TREMONT -- One person was arrested after state police were called to a trespassing incident in Tremont Thursday.
A state police spokesperson says 47-year-old Raymond Chandler of West Virginia was trespassing on private property.
Hancock County Sheriff's deputies had recently told him to leave but he returned.
According to the spokesperson, when state police arrived chandler began acting erratically which prompted troopers to wait for backup.
The Cape road was shut down during the incident for public safety.
Chandler was eventually arrested for criminal trespass, refusing to submit to arrest and an outstanding warrant.