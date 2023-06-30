HOLDEN -- AAA Northern New England predicts that 2.8 million drivers in the New England area plan to hit the road during the long holiday weekend.
We spoke to the Holden police chief to learn what drivers can expect and tips to stay safe.
"Of course our goal here is to make sure everyone gets to their destination safely,” said Chief Eddie Benjamin, for the Holden Police Department.
Benjamin said since Memorial Day officers have seen an uptick in traffic and they're only expecting the roads to get busier going into the holiday.
"We expect over this weekend to have about 40,000 to 45,000 cars daily. So they have to keep in mind to slow down, put the cell phone down as well and pay attention to the road,” said Benjamin.
The manager of public affairs, for AAA Northern New England Dan Goodman, said drivers may have some pent-up demand to travel this summer especially as gas prices have taken a big dip compared to last year.
"Last year at this time we were spending and a lot of people forget that we were paying $5 in Maine at the pump. Today it's about $3.70 .. $3.80.. So, huge savings at the pump,” said Goodman.
Chief Benjamin notes he wants people to enjoy the holiday but reminds drivers never to get behind the wheel impaired. He says there is always a safe alternative to avoid driving under the influence.
"You can call a ride. You can call a friend instead of getting behind the wheel,” said Benjamin.
Chief Benjamin also wants to remind drivers to make sure their vehicle's wheels, oil, and headlights are checked out and ready to go before hitting the road.