BROOKLIN -- A traffic stop in Brooklin led to an hours-long standoff Monday.
According to Lt. Jacob Day, a Hancock County Sheriff's Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Fly Point Road just before 8 a.m.
He says the driver displayed a handgun, causing the deputy to retreat to a secure area. The driver positioned himself in front of the vehicle with the handgun, creating a police stand-off.
The Maine State Police Tactical and Hostage Negotiations Team assisted at the scene.
Lt. Day says the stand-off lasted about seven hours before the driver died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.