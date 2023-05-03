BANGOR-A traffic stop for an expired registration in Bangor led to three people being arrested.
About 4pm on May 2 an officer stopped a car on Union Street and walked his K9 partner around the car.
The dog indicated the presence of drugs.
A Bangor Police Department spokesperson says they located a substantial amount of illegal drugs and cash.
Quintin Porter, 33, of Connecticut was arrested and charged with aggravated drug trafficking.
Two passengers in the car are also facing charges.
Jennifer Saltzman,37, of Bangor was arrested on outstanding warrants for failure to appear on drug trafficking charges.
Joseph Landry-Nelson,29, of Kenduskeag was charged with unlawful possession of drugs.