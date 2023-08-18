TRENTON -- Traffic along Route 3 in Trenton has caused considerable issues for both drivers, and the ones who work in the area.
From Ellsworth to Bar Harbor, Route 3 covers over 20 miles.
In the middle of that stretch lies Trenton.
From Mount Desert Island to Trenton, MaineDOT reports a 2% increase in vehicle volume since before 2020.
"Now that may not sound like a lot," said MaineDOT Director of Communications Paul Merrill. But, if the roadway is near its compacity, even a small single digit increase might have some impacts on traffic."
Population increases, and tourism play a factor as to why so many cars are on the road.
Some traffic has been caused by construction, roadwork, and car accidents.
"Recently there's been some incidents and accidents along there. Drunk driving, distracted driving," said Merrill.
Traffic has impacted businesses along Route 3 as well.
Local owners say some day's their restaurants are slammed because so many people want out of their cars, and at times restaurants are left vacant, because some just want to get to their destination as soon as possible.
"The bottom line is we've got parts of our state that a lot of people want to be in," said Merrill.
When it comes to First Responders, Trenton Fire Department had over 150 calls last year to car accidents. 60 so far this year. In a situation where every second counts, first responders are finding themselves on a road that was not built for this influx of vehicles.
"Just waiting for someone to help, and then to have that delay, that's tough," said Trenton Fire Department Captain Bill Malcolm
The Trenton Fire Department understands that sides of the road on Route 3 are sometimes nonexistent, but even when they're in their volunteer trucks on the way to the station, if you see a flashing red light, pulling over could be much more important then you think.
"That's going to put that person either at the scene faster," said Trenton Fire Department Deputy Chief Kevin Hallett. "Or to the firehouse faster to get an engine and go to the call."