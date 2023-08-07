FAIRFIELD -- 50 years of hard work, dedication, and acres of apple trees.
The Apple Farm in Fairfield will be celebrating its 50th birthday.
"50 years now, holy cow," said Co-owner Marilyn Meyerhans in disbelief.
Apple picking and cider season is almost back at The Apple Farm in Fairfield.
On Thursday, August 17th, doors will open for an activity embedded in the fabric of Maine autumns.
This piece of land goes back generations, some left in memory, and some still here today.
One picture taken back when the farm was owned by the Wentworth family, today a playground takes the place of the fire destroyed barn.
A 150 year old Honey Crab tree, still stands strong today.
In 1973, Marilyn and Steve Meyerhans, along with a few friends, bought the farm from the Wentworth family. Now in 2023, The Apple Farm celebrates it's 50th birthday.
"For us, it began in 1970 when I got a job as an apple picker for 75 cents an hour," said Co-owner Steve Meyerhans. "We were able to build up our customer base and thrive. It took a while, we were poor as church mice for 30 years probably out of 50."
You could say the wide variety of apples and other fruits and vegetables make this place one of a kind. But, what makes this place truly different is their focus on community, and family.
"We're definitely grateful, and feel like it's been a great life," said Steve. "It's not over yet!" Marilyn said with a smile.
Wagon-rides, tomatoes, sunflowers, and more, The Apple Farm is rich in things that fall far beyond the apple tree; and the Meyerhans hope this farm will be around for another 50 years, no matter what changes around them.
"It's not just the apples," said Marilyn. "We have 5 acres of gardens, we have fields, we have trails, we've got acres of woods. People should be able to come and know they can walk on it, and recreate on it, forever."