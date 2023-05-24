LAMOINE - Glamorous camping, also known as glamping, is a steadily growing industry. Now, residents of a local town are considering whether to allow the construction of a glamping resort.
The project is called Clear Sky Acadia a glampground with 90 domed guest units and its been presented to the Lemoine planning board a few times over the past six months.
Now the board has acknowledged the completion of the glampground's application.
"We've met. We did a site walk recently with the planning board. And we're scheduled for a public hearing on June fifth."
Clear sky resorts, an Arizona-based glamping company, is responsible for the project and its completion.
Locally, Clear Sky Acadia is being represented by Herrick and Salsbury, the land surveying and consulting company.
Stephen Salsbury of Herrick and Salsbury says he expects the public hearing to be fairly run of the mill and he's not particularly worried about opposition.
"We will put on a five minuet presentation., " says Salsbury, "We typically keep them pretty short because really our energy is focused towards the planning board. They're the ones we have to convince that we've met all the criteria and we will perform as the ordinance directs us to perform".
There are however those in the town who plan on attending the hearing to voice their opposition.
Frank E. Donnelly has been a resident of Lamoine for 40 years and he thinks a decision that could bring hundreds of people to the town should go to a vote rather than just being the decision of the town's planning board.
Donnelly says, "Most of the people who have business here are small scale. Nothing as big as this. I just think its too big of a development for the town".
The public hearing will be held on Monday June 5th at 7 pm in the gymnasium of the Lamoine Consolidated School.