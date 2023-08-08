HOWLAND -- Residents of Howland have mixed opinions on how to strike a balance between maintaining the town's image and residents' safety.
"Just because I don't like the color of it, or the person doesn't mow the lawn doesn't mean the town can move and remove some of these buildings,” said Howland town manager, David Lloyd.
Some residents of Howland are taking to social media to bring attention to the number of houses and businesses that are in desperate need of some T-L-C.
Community members have shown growing concerns for boarded up buildings surrounded by broken glass and rising weeds.
While some community members expressed that those homeowners are doing what they can to keep up with coding regulations, town officials said the bottom line is safety.
"We're looking for compliance. If they can fix the building up and make it safe and inhabitable that's fine. If they can't.. Then we will go another route,” said Lloyd.
According to Lloyd the alternative would mean a removal of the home.
Code enforcement, the fire chief and the town's attorney are currently reviewing a few buildings in town.
They've reportedly notified some property owners that they must make certain repairs in a given time-frame in accordance with state law.
Lloyd reminds residents not to judge the quality of a structure based on its exterior appearance.
"Just because the outside of the house may look run down doesn't make it structurally unsafe. The building has to be either structurally unsafe, unsanitary, or a fire hazard for us to move on,” according to Lloyd.
