MACHIAS -- Town leaders note the town of Machias has seen notable growth in recent years.
"There's a tremendous amount of pride in seeing the resurgence.. Being able to drive town line to town line and see so many new things happening,” according to Bill Kitchen, Machias town manager.
Kitchen credits the town's growth to a number of sources ranging from gaining access to federal ARPA funds to contractors building more commercial and residential buildings.
President of King Construction, Justin King has developed two apartment buildings and contracted commercial buildings as a part of k properties such as the East Port Health Clinic.
King is responsible for creating over a dozen apartment units but he says the lack of housing availability is still a problem.
"Our buildings are full months before they are completed. The housing shortage is a real problem in town, which is why I started building them[housing],” said King.
According to Kitchen Machias has seen the addition of four new eateries, a fuel farm added to the local airport and a boost in the town's population as more people have decided to work from home.
"We are seeing a lot of growth across a lot of metrics,” said Kitchen.