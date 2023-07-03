BUCKSPORT -- Bucksport has recently launched a pilot program to support qualifying seniors living independently in their homes.
"We want Bucksport to be a community that people can live in from birth to death. Our seniors have additional needs as they age,” said Susan Lessard, Bucksport town manager.
Senior Safety and Accessibility Home Repair is a three part partnership that includes several collaborative components.
Bucksport Bay Healthy Community Coalition will review residents eligibility, which includes residency and income requirements.
The town of Bucksport will handle funding as the town council has approved $15,000 in ARPA funds to purchase materials.
Finally, Hancock County Habitat for Humanity will assist by finding volunteer contractors.
"We're so grateful that so many resources came together to make this happen. We want to serve at least 20 projects within the next year,” said Vanessa Newman, consultant for Bucksport Bay Healthy Community Coalition. “This is the pilot program so the more people that are excited about it the more we can continue it."
The project will also work as a gateway for additional resources available to aid seniors such as identifying food insecure residents, medical access, virtual classes and more.
"It's so important for safety because quality of life and how you feel about your life really impacts your overall health and we're all about public health and safety,” said Newman.
If you're interested in applying for the Senior Safety & Accessibility Home Repair Program you can visit here..
If you're a contractor interested in volunteering your time and labor to make this project happen contact Hancock County Habitat for Humanity.