PLYMOUTH -- Despite the bitter wind chill, Plymouth residents flocked together February 3 to try and rescue an injured Canadian Goose.
Known as "Lucky Duck," the animal has evaded capture since the summer. But, with the dropping temperatures, locals ramped up their efforts -- using fencing, nets, ropes, and even the fire department to try and bring it in.
However, after an hour of attempts, would-be rescuers flew the coop.
Plymouth resident Steve Dupuis provided his thoughts on the day.
"He outsmarted us, outran us, went in between us -- he did -- but he's quite a survivor so we're hoping he survives this weekend," said Dupuis.
Plymouth resident Steve Smith explained why the goose was so difficult to catch.
"Well, he's down by that dam. You're not gonna get too close to him down by that dam and nobody's going to get a kayak out there. But we gave it a try anyway, we'll go from there," said Smith.
Dupuis shared his feelings about the outcome.
"I'm a little disappointed, I thought we really could catch him. You know, it's so cold out, I didn't think he'd have much energy," said Dupuis. "He hasn't eaten for two days. So we -- I really was in hopes that we would catch him."
While some have called it quits after this failed attempt, Dupuis says he hopes to try again next week -- with or without the help of others.