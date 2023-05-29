BAR HARBOR -- According to Maine's Office of Tourism Memorial Day is the official kick off to tourism season here in Maine.
"It's interesting to see everyone come from Europe and the west coast and all over [the country] just to see the beautiful vistas and views we have here on the island,” said Diana Marshal, front desk manager for The Inn on Mount Desert.
With the official start to the tourist season underway a few hotels in Bar Harbor still have vacancy signs posted. But one hotel manager says vacancies will soon be hard to come by.
The deputy director for the Maine Office of Tourism shares some friendly advice for those planning to travel to Maine.
"We're getting booked out so far in advance and we're pretty much booked all of summer here.” according to Marshall.
"It's best to plan ahead for visitors when they're vacationing in Maine, especially for those hoping to enjoy outdoor recreational pursuits,” said Hannah Collins, the deputy director for Maine’s Office of Tourism.
While tourist season appears to be in full swing several businesses continue to search for employees. Hotel manager Mariya Stahava said luckily this year staffing will not be a problem.
"Previous years it's been harder for everyone to be understaffed. It was so hard to get help, especially during COVID,” said Stahava.
