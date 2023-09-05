Toman Caudill makes court appearance

BANGOR -- Toman Caudill made his first court appearance in Penobscot County Court virtually in connection with a shooting incident at Rangely Place in Capehart over the weekend.
The defendant was arrested on Sunday and currently faces gun possession and drug charges.
The gun possession charges are felony charges and if found guilty he could face five years in prison and a $5,000 fine. The drug charge could result in a one year sentence and a $2,000 fine.
The judge on the case set bail at $5,000 cash with numerous conditions, including no contact with named individuals and no use or possession of deadly weapons.