BANGOR -- A temporary measure to give a boost to Maine restaurants during the height of the pandemic could soon become permanent.
On Thursday, the Maine House of Representatives gave final approval to LD 201, a bill to permanently allow cocktails to be sold to-go from restaurants and bars. Now, the legislation will head to Governor Janet Mills' desk for a signature before it can become law.
In the meantime, restaurant owners have shared their optimism about what the change could mean for the future.
"It's been great for a lot of businesses, some really relied on it more than others. But, in general, anybody who has liquor, beer, or wine was able to generate some more revenue," said Michael Towle, owner of 11 Central. "So if this is something they want to make permanent, I think it would be great for businesses in the state."
Since the start of the pandemic, 18 states and the District of Columbia have passed laws allowing permanent to-go cocktails. Maine is one of 14 states that have allowed them on a temporary basis.
While some say they are excited for a potential change, safety is still a priority.
Under the legislation, drinks must be appropriately labeled, placed in a non-passenger compartment of a vehicle, and accompany a food purchase.
"These cocktails have to be placed in sealed containers so it becomes evident to a law enforcement officer, or anybody, that it is in a container and it is sealed," said Andy Deloney, senior vice president of the Distilled Spirits Council. "So there are those safety measures that are in the bill to ensure that laws, the motor vehicle laws of the state of Maine, are followed."
Cocktails to-go are intended only for consumption at home.