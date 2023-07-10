AUGUSTA -- Mosquito activity is picking up and the Maine CDC is urging people to take precautions.
In Maine, mosquitoes spread several diseases including West Nile Virus.
The CDC says many people show no symptoms.
Some experience mild flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache and weakness.
Others experience severe symptoms including vomiting, speech difficulties, neck stiffness, confusion, and seizures.
If untreated, some infections can lead to death.
The Maine CDC says the best protection is to prevent mosquito bites.
They recommend wearing long sleeves and long pants as well as using an EPA approved repellent.
They suggest using screens on windows and doors and draining any standing water.
You can visit the Maine CDC website for more information.