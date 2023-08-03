NORTHFIELD- - Three people have been arrested after police searched a house in the Washington County town of Northfield.
Aaron Calor and Simone Simonson are being charged with aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.
Washington County Sheriff Barry Curtis says during the search, investigators found firearms, suspected fentanyl and cocaine base as well as over $11,000 in suspected drug proceeds.
Both Calor and Simonson remain at the Washington County Jail.
Bail for each has been set at $25,000 cash.
Jamie Butterfield, who was also at the residence, was arrested for unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.