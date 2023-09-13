Route 2 Accident

HERMON -- A three-car accident closed route 2 in Hermon during the Wednesday morning commute.

The accident happened near Hillcrest Drive around 8am

The crash sent one s-u-v into the power lines.

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, the Hermon Fire Department and Central Maine Power were all on the scene.

We have no information at this time on the extent of injuries sustained by those involved.

This is the second, three car accident on that stretch of road in the last week.

