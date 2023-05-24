BREWER -- Brewer Police arrested three people on drug charges during a traffic stop Wednesday morning.
Officer Michael McFadden conducted a traffic stop on Betton Street for a traffic violation at approximately 11:43 a.m. Police found the vehicle had an expired registration and the driver had a suspended license. Officer McFadden suspected drug activity and called for a K-9 unit, but none were available at Brewer or Bangor PD at the time.
Rumford Police K9 Officer Lawrence Briggs was attending a drug enforcement training session at Brewer PD at the time with his K9 Niko and agreed to assist. After K9 Niko indicated the positive presence of drugs, police found more than 120 grams of cocaine in a hidden compartment. They also seized more than $1,000 in suspected drug proceeds.
The incident occurred in close proximity to the Brewer Waterfront Trail, which is a designated drug-free safe zone. Police say that is an aggravating factor in deciding charges.
Police arrested 31-year-old Brendy Flores, 33-year-old Dashawn Harringon, and 34-year-old Trevell Colter. Each is charged with Aggravated Drug Trafficking and has been taken to the Penobscot County Jail.