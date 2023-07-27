CHERRYFIELD- Three people have been arrested after a month long investigation into illegal dug trafficking in Western Washington County.
42-year old Mandy Kane of Addison and 20-year-old Samantha Jo Moore of Machiasport are being charged with unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs.
20-year-old Willie Wynn of Rochester, New York is charged with theft and aggravated drug trafficking.
On Wednesday, law enforcement officers located Mandy Kane in Cherryfield and arrested her for an outstanding warrant for trafficking in cocaine base.
While in Cherryfield, they found Samantha Jo Moore driving a car.
They stopped the vehicle and arrested her for an outstanding warrant for aggravated trafficking in fentanyl.
Willie Wynn was a passenger in Moore's vehicle.
He was arrested on a theft charge for a gun he had hidden in his pocket.
Officers searched Wynn's room at a Milbridge motel.
They found 66 grams of cocaine base and 41 grams of fentanyl.
All three people were taken to the Washington County Jail.