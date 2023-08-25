ORONO -- The next generation of UMaine students kicked off their college journey today.
Around 2,000 students and their families flooded the University of Maine campus Friday for move-in day -- many arriving from locations across the country.
As freshmen filed into their new homes for the next semester, these new students were filled with a mix of emotions.
"I'm nervous to start college, it's a big change in my life," said Brady McQuaid, UMaine freshman.
Parents reacted to seeing their kids off to college.
"We're excited to join him on this journey as he becomes himself, but we're definitely pumped that he's out of the house, too," said Stu Palmer, parent.
The campus was also filled with a number of volunteers, who climbed endless flights of stairs throughout the day to help newcomers.
"Every time I go out there, there's new cars. We're kind of quick but there's a lot of kids. We've been here since 7:45," said Abbi Downer, move-in day volunteer.
As students unpacked their belongings, they took some time to reflect on what they brought along -- clothing, school supplies and other essentials.
"So these are my party shoes. I wear them to parties and everybody compliments them, they're great," said Eli Palmer, freshman.
Some brought along gaming systems.
"That's my Playstation up there, it's important because I use it pretty much every day," said McQuaid.
Others, a token from home.
"This pillow right here is my dog. I'm really going to miss her, so that's the most important thing I could have packed," said Sophia Allcroft, freshman.
As families said their goodbyes, some parents were left with a lingering question.
"I'm very excited for him but I don't know who I'm going to nag now," said Kerri McQuaid, parent.