ELLSWORTH- A Hancock County Grand Jury has indicted a third person in connection with a fiery crash that killed four Maine Maritime Academy students in December.
21-year old Noelle Tavares of North Falmouth, Massachusetts was indicted on four counts of manslaughter, four counts of aggravated criminal oui, two counts of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, two counts of driving to endanger and one count of criminal speeding.
Tavares was a passenger in the vehicle that caught fire after hitting a tree.
Police believe the vehicle was traveling over one hundred miles an hour when it crashed on route 166 in Castine.
A man that was the subject of a search by Maine State Police was also indicted.
42-year-old David Michaud of Lee has multiple warrants for crimes in Hancock and Penobscot Counties.
Lee was indicted on a variety of charges including two counts of burglary, two counts of theft and three counts of aggravated criminal mischief.
The grand jury also indicted a Stonington man accused of setting his home on fire.
33-year-old George St. Amand was indicted for arson and violation of conditions of release.
According to court records, St. Amand's mother told investigators he had allegedly broken windows out of the house because of mental health issues.