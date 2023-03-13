MOUNT DESERT -- A local school district is getting some new wheels.
AOS 91 is adding a new electric bus to its fleet for the Pemitec Middle and Elementary schools through the e-p-a clean school bus program.
The Mount Desert school district will receive its third electric bus by the middle of April.
Operations manager Eric Hann says he is excited about this announcement because of how great the other buses have performed so far.
"Three things that we like on the electric bus for lion is the stairs, they actually have an extra steps, the other one is they have composite all the way around because of our environment with sand and salt, that helps it from getting rust," says Hann, "Also the staircase is the same way. Also, down the aisle, the aisles are a little bit bigger so when you go down its much more room for the students to walk down".
Hann says he hopes to acquire at least four more electric school buses for the system in the near future.