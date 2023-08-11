MILO -- A well-known children's book has strong ties to the town of Milo.
Elizabeth George Speare wrote 'The Sign of the Beaver' back in the 1970's.
The story is set in the wilderness of Maine in the 1700s, and is inspired by a family who relocated from Massachusetts to build a new home on Schoodic Lake.
This plot follows thirteen-year-old Matt, based on Milo's historic figure Theophilus Sargent, who is left alone to guard his family's cabin when he encounters a Native American boy who teaches him valuable survival lessons.
"The story really is about two cultures," said Milo resident and former children's Librarian Joan Henderson. "The boys were about the same age. The Native American boy didn't have a great opinion of white people based off of things that happened in his past, but they helped each other."
The book placed second for the Newbery Award, which recognizes the most distinguished contributions to children's literature.
It was also developed into a movie called, Keeping the Promise.
Today, a wooden beaver sits by the dam downtown, in recognition of the classic book, and a representation of just one piece of Milo's rich history.