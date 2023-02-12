BANGOR -- Concerned community members are still on the lookout for a man that has been missing since June.
Tammy Lacher Scully has still not given up on the search for her son graham Lacher and has actually begun to implement unconventional methods to find him.
Back in June of 2022 graham Lacher fled the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center and has been lost ever since.
Eights months later, Scully has developed what she is calling a grassroots silver alert.
"We don't know if graham has left the state but if he has there's no one looking for him," says Scully, "There's no such thing as a regional silver alert or a national silver alert. There are databases that he's entered into a missing person but that is not an alert. It's not a way to get people's attention and get people looking for him".
Scully, and a number of volunteers, will be calling hospitals, homeless shelters, and police stations all along the I-95 corridor to alert them that graham could be in their area.
In addition to the silver alert, Scully and volunteers have created signs as a direct message to Lacher.
The signs tell Lacher to call home and have the Latin phrase si vis pacem para bellum, an encouraging moto that Lacher has latched on to in the past.
Scully says, "I know that to him it means if you want peace you have to get strong. So we are making little signs and prayer flags, things like that, that can be hung from trees or in a window, anywhere that we think that graham might notice it and see it to call me to come home to get strong".
Brandy Baron-St.Louis has been volunteering to help find Lacher since June and she is optimistic about the new approach the team is taking.
"I've never heard of a lot of the methods that we've used," says Baron-St. Louis, "Like the road signs and hanging things from trees and painting on rocks and trying to get things at gas stations that's, you know, above and beyond what a lot of missing people's searches do so I think it really great we've been able to do that".
If you believe you have seen Lacher, Scully says to take a video and to call 911 with any information about his whereabouts.
She says Lacher has autism and schizophrenia which may cause him to be nonverbal.
The reward for information that leads to a successful reunion of Lacher and his family has been raised to $3,500.