ORONO -- After months of deliberation, the municipal review committee is about to lock down a partner to oversee the Hampden mixed waste processing facility.
M.R.C.'s president, Karen Fussell, says by the end of this month, Innovative Resource Recovery will be in charge of 90% of the facilities and operations.
I.R.R.'s CEO says the organization is ready to get to work and determined to provide the service community members deserve.
"As a veteran in the mixed waste space, I recognize there have been projects that have not always lived up to expectations. Our goal here is not to be one of those. That's why we've taken our time so far doing our diligence and plan to continue doing our diligence moving forward," says James Condela, the CEO of Innovative Resource Recovery.
As part of their diligence, Innovative will be taking things slow with getting the Hampden facility to full operations.
By the end of 2023 and through 2024, the facility will go through a trial period to ensure everything is up to snuff.
In regards to what that trial period will look like, Fussell says, "Communities here and there will be asked to send waste to the facility so they can run tests and do demo loads and things like that."
M.R.C. predicts full operations to begin by 2025.