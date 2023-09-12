STONINGTON -- With Hurricane Lee potentially hitting Maine's coastline this weekend, we reached out to a Stonington marina to see what work has to be done when you don't know what to expect.
Just like the grey skies over Maine's coast, the current details about Hurricane Lee are not black and white.
"It's too soon to tell where Hurricane Lee is going to make landfall, or whether it's going to miss us completely," Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Public Affairs Officer Vanessa Corson.
The Maine Emergency Management Agency is telling those who could be in Hurricane Lee's path, to not panic, but rather, prepare.
"It's better to plan and prepare now and not need these resources, then wait until the last minute and then be scrambling or scurrying," said Corson.
MEMA recommends:
- Gathering proper food, especially if the power goes out and there is no alternative energy source.
- Start thinking about a safer location that would be convenient for yourself, loved ones, and pets.
- Enable weather notifications on your smart-phone, and stay up to date on your local weather forecast.
For those with boats, according to Corson, "Rough surf, rip tides, strong currents, those are obviously a concern so folks with boats in the water they need to talk to their local Harbormaster for advice and planning for their vessels sooner than later."
Billings Diesel Marine Service in Stonington is taking that call, and using two separate travel-lifts to haul boats of all sizes ashore, upwards of around twenty five a day.
"I mean they can get a lobster boat out of the water in twenty minutes," said Billings Diesel Marine Service Office Manager Peter Grindle.
If Hurricane Lee does come through the coast of Maine, it comes at an inopportune time for marinas. On top of taking out boats for people who usually take out their boats this time of year, marina's are also taking out boats for those who are preparing the worst.
"It's not the space. Like I said, we've got the space," said Grindle. "It's just there's only so many hours between now and Saturday afternoon or whenever it is."
MEMA is asking residents to stay informed of the updating conditions.
Because as the weekend approaches, it's better to be prepared for anything, then nothing at all.