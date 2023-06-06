BANGOR -- Realtors are teaming up for the Personal Care Drive in an effort to supply personal health items to individuals who need them the most.
Between June 5th and 7th, the public is encouraged to donate items such as adult and children's diapers, toiletries, hygiene products and more that will help somebody in our community.
The drive, now in its second year, runs in conjunction with the National Association of Realtors Volunteer Week, a time that the greater Bangor Association of Realtors Board Director Julie Sleeper and her colleagues take a lot of pride in.
According to Julie Sleeper, "We enjoy very much being able to give back to our communities and helping them to feel and have the security and some of the most basic things in life."
If you would like to donate, drop the items off at any of the locations listed:
Realty of Maine - 458 Main St, Bangor
Better Homes and Gardens / Masiello Group - 1162 Union St, Bangor
Era Dawson Bradford - 417 Main St, Bangor
RE/MAX Infinity - 175 Spring St, Dexter
United Country Lifestyle Properties of Maine - 113 W. Broadway, Lincoln