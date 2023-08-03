ROCKLAND -- The annual Maine Lobster Festival is underway.
"Today's been great, we love the festival," said Matt Dillon, a New Orleans resident who's cooking New Orleans Char-Grilled Oysters alongside his family. "We came here last year as patrons and we wanted to share a little bit of love from New Orleans."
Rockland, home of the Maine Lobster Festival, starting August 2nd, and going until Sunday, August 6th.
The day started with remarks by Festival Director Shannon Kinney, who announced a newly-formed partnership between the Festival and the Maine Lobstermen's Community Alliance, as well as the Maine Lobstermen's Association.
That partnership puts a strong focus on the "Save Maine Lobstermen" campaign during this year's festivities.
"We know and reflect that art, food, music, and communities are touched by the Maine lobstering industry," said Chief Operating Officer of the Maine Lobstermen Association, and President of the Maine Lobstermen's Community Alliance Amber-Jean Nickel.
The Festival, serving as a reflection of what the lobstering industry means for the state of Maine.
Drawing people in from near and far.
Hamilton, Michigan residents Tatiana and Tamalyn said, "We're having a great time, and eating lots of lobster!"
"It's fun!", said Oklahoma residents John and Sunny. "The food's great and the weather's even better."
"Certainly love the weather," said Dillon. "We love the people, like seeing all the dogs roaming around, the kids, really all folks. It makes us happy."
"It's entertaining to meet new people," said Bella Engelberg, who along with her classmates are doing a raffle for their Oceanside High School class of 2025 graduation and prom. "Especially tourists from out of state, and people who come back yearly. It's a lot of fun."
A big draw here is the world's biggest lobster cooker.
Eight cookers steam the lobsters to perfection, and dish out thousands of pounds of fresh Maine lobster.
Nevertheless, the lobsters are more then just delicious seafood. They fuel an industry that is both vital to Maine's economy, and brings together loved ones and strangers.