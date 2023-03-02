BELFAST -- A local community initiative is still looking for donations to help dreams come true.
The Cinderella project, based out of the Waldo Community Action Program, is in need of more plus-sized prom dress donations.
According to the president and CEO of the Maine Cinderella project Donna Kelley, all donations are welcomed and can be dropped off at any day's jewelers locations.
Marina Kinney, the development director of Waldo CAP says, " the goal of the Cinderella project of Maine is we want to promote self-esteem and positive body image and we welcome any students to these events. We're LGBTQ+, we welcome all students and we want to make sure there's a wide variety of dresses for everybody to choose from".
Right now, the Maine Cinderella project is gearing up for its first giveaway event which will be at the Wentworth Event Center on April 15th.
If you don't have any dresses to donate but would still like to give to the cause, monetary donations can be made through the Waldo CAP website.