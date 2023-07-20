SURRY -- Every summer since 2011, the Magic Food Bus has served communities fresh vegetables from local farms free of charge.
"Magic Food Bus was started by Margret Bixby... She was the librarian at Sedgwick elementary school, and she wanted all of her students to have access to fresh local produce and books during the summer, so she started driving around in her own car that first summer, and then it expanded from there," says Kate Mrozicki, one of the program's volunteers and farmers.
Now the program has expanded to over a dozen locations which can be found all over Deer Isle and the Blue Hill Peninsula.
Even though there is no actual bus, Mrozicki says the Magic Food Bus Stands become an interesting part of each community they set up shop in.
"There are people that come and bring the food- whatever they have extra of," says Mrozicki, "There are people that come just to chat sometimes. There are people that come because they need food. There are people that come because they're curious and want to learn more about vegetables."
To find a stand near you or just learn more about the program, check out the Magic Food Bus' page on healthypeninsula.org.