ROCKLAND -- 76 years ago, the organizers of the Maine Lobster Festival never dreamed it would become what has turned into today.
Shannon Kinney, festival director, says, "The festival originally started to find a way to sell lobster in the summer when they are soft shell, and then it just became a bigger and bigger draw for people from all over the world."
The festival's director states they now have the world's largest lobster cooker to help them keep up with the demand.
"We've had a series of lobster cookers over the years. In the 50s, it was done with great big tanks. This one was actually designed by William Atwood to have the highest output and help us cook almost a ton of lobsters in 5 days." says Kinney.
The crate race wasn't part of the festival in the beginning. It wasn't added until the late 70s when William and Diane Atwood came up with a plan.
Kinney says, "They were trying to find things for all of us kids that were underfoot to do, and Diane came up with the idea that she was going to get us running on crates, and over several weeks, she perfected it. We have a secret method of how we string the crates together to make sure that the race isn't too easy and the majority of runners go swimming pretty quickly."
One thing about the race has not changed over the years.
Kinney says, "We are the only crate race in the world that still uses the original wooden crates. Now those crates are no longer used by lobstermen. They've been innovated, and there's much lighter, light plastic ones now, but we still use the original wooden ones."
One race participant says she has been watching for years and can't wait to test her skills.
Race participant, Lucia Herrick says, "It's my first year doing it for real. Usually, I just do it after everything is done, but this is going to be fun."
Artist Robert Lee Perry was a master shipbuilder for the U.S. Navy during world war 2. He carved the chair for the festival sea goddess to sit in. The special chair is still in use, but this year the position of sea goddess was changed to the Maine lobster festival delegate who will advocate for Maine's lobster industry.
Kinney says, "A big part of our event this year is we have partnered with the Maine Lobstermen's Association and the Maine Lobstermen's Community Alliance to raise money for the save Maine's Lobstermen campaign."
"I think this helps the industry by bringing attention to our product. We're very sustainable in what we do every day. We appreciate the support from the community," says lobsterman Scott Herrick.
It takes 1300 volunteers to make sure everything stays on course for the 5 days of feasting and fun. For some, there is a very personal motivation.
Volunteer Marina Landrit says, "My family grew up on Matinicus on my mom's side, and I'm a fifth-generation lobsterman. My uncle still lobsters on Matinicus and it's just amazing out on the water."