ELLSWORTH -- In approximately two months, construction on the new Ellsworth Police Department will officially be complete.
"Police work isn't like some other jobs where you're stationary located in one place. I think that location will serve us well for the future," said Ellsworth City Manager and Police Chief Glenn Moshier.
A year and three months later, the new Ellsworth Police Station is almost ready at 416 High Street, two miles removed from their current location at City Hall.
The new station will double the current square footage, along with many more features that is either not available, or not in good condition compared to their current location.
Ellsworth City Manager and Police Chief Glenn Moshier says it will have an abundant amount of space for not only the Police Department, but the Fire Department will move administrative offices and sleeping spaces in once the Police Department moves out.
"No matter where it goes, or where it was going to go, getting it out of City Hall and away from the city public, it's a good move for safety of the city and the citizens," said Coastal Maine General Contracting President Matt Gurney.
Glenn Moshier first contacted the 416 High Street building owner Coastal Maine General Contracting, Inc. in May of last year. The location was looked at before contacting Gurney in May according to Moshier.
The city council voted 5-2 in favor of the twenty-year, four million dollar lease in October 2022.
One Ellsworth Council Member filed a lawsuit against the lease in November on the grounds of how the project was brought to a vote.
The Council Member's two-part lawsuit included a temporary restraining order on the construction process, and an ADB action on the lease agreement.
By May of 2023, the lawsuit was dismissed by Ellsworth Superior Court.
According to Moshier, progress on construction didn't stop, due to advice from their legal team about the high possibility of the lawsuit being dismissed.
"Originally we had hoped for a July 1st move in date, but the lawsuit did inhibit that somewhat. Now we're looking at a hopeful move in date in October," said Moshier.
According to Moshier, the biggest complaint the Ellsworth public has against the move, is the new location being too far away from the middle of the city.
"The reality is Police Officers don't respond to calls from the Police Station," said Moshier. "They're out in the community patrolling, and at any moment they may be responding to a call that could be two seconds away, or it could be ten minutes away."
Moshier says that once the station is complete, he would like to offer an open house to the public, so that everyone can see the new station's potential.