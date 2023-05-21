WALK

OLD TOWN - A local non-profit has reached a big anniversary and its celebrating every step of the way. 

Dozens of people turned out for the 10th annual Walk-Run Challenge hosted by The Courageous Steps Project Sunday afternoon at Old Town High School's Victory Field.   

Participants had the choice to walk or run a mile around the victory field track for a suggested donation of $10 per person. 

The founder & CEO of The Courageous Steps Project, Connor Archer, says, "It feels great just having a nice day first off, but then also seeing all of the people and support as well. It just shows how great of a community we live in". 

If you would like to donate or find out more information, visit here.

