OLD TOWN - A local non-profit has reached a big anniversary and its celebrating every step of the way.
Dozens of people turned out for the 10th annual Walk-Run Challenge hosted by The Courageous Steps Project Sunday afternoon at Old Town High School's Victory Field.
Participants had the choice to walk or run a mile around the victory field track for a suggested donation of $10 per person.
The founder & CEO of The Courageous Steps Project, Connor Archer, says, "It feels great just having a nice day first off, but then also seeing all of the people and support as well. It just shows how great of a community we live in".
If you would like to donate or find out more information, visit here.