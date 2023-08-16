The annual Touch-A-Train is back

HANCOCK -- The annual Touch-A-Train in Hancock will be back this Saturday, August 19th.
The event starts at 9:00 a.m., and goes until 1:30 p.m..
Everyone is welcome to experience first-hand a piece of Maine's history.
Downeast Scenic Railroad will have tours of an active steam train, rides in a speeder car, even giving people the opportunity to ring a locomotive bell.
They're also offering two dollars off the 10:30 a.m. train, traveling twelve miles through the beautiful Card Brook area of Ellsworth.
The President of Downeast Scenic Railroad Tom Testa says, it's important to show people the history of this 1884 built railroad.
"It is people seeing an important part of the history, of not only Downeast Maine, but also of the United States, and the important role railroads played in the earlier days, and continue to do so today," said Testa.
Admission to the event is free for everyone.
Washington Junction Yard is located at 8 Railroad Siding Road in Hancock.
To learn more, click here.