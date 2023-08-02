BANGOR -- The Bangor State Fair returns to Bass Park this week, from Thursday, August 3rd, to Sunday, August 6th.
Excited, energetic, and a lot of moving parts.
This years Bangor State Fair promises to be fun for everyone.
Carnival rides from the merry-go-round to the zipper.
Delicious food like fried dough and baked potatoes, and slushy's too!
Everybody here is eager to see all their hard work pay off.
"We're ready, we're prepared, we've already been peeling onions and getting our peppers ready. We've got everything ready to go," said Vanna and Linda, two workers from the T-Bonz Grille.
"It's too hot, it's too cold, there's many factors to it, but we're always looking forward to it," said Sherry from Midway Games.
"We have a lot of fun things planned," said Cross Insurance Center Marketing Manager Natalie Brennan. "It's gonna be a busy weekend straight out, it's gonna be tiring by the end of it, but it's gonna be a good time."
"Get on the rides, buy a wristband, definitely worth it," said Special Events Coordinator for the Bangor State Fair and Cross Insurance Center Abigail Michaud. "Check out the animals. We're super excited we have some really fluffy cows in their right now, and we have some sheep and goats as well."
You heard that right, fluffy cows, sheep, and goats will fill the floor in the Cross Insurance Center,
A few dogs will make an appearance too. Along with an Old MacDonald Farm for the little ones.
In between the rides, the fried dough, and wrangling in some farm animals, the fair will feature something that hasn't happened in over 20 years.
"We haven't had a concert in the grandstands for over twenty years," said Michaud. "It's Jameson and Rodgers. We have Drew Green opening, he's another small touring act out of Nashville. Then we have 12/OC which is a local band out of Portland."
For more information about the Bangor State Fair admissions, prices, and it's jammed-packed schedule, click here.