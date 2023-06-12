The 75th anniversary of a milestone for Military Women

NATIONWIDE -- June 12th marks a milestone for Military Women with the 75th anniversary of the Women's Armed Services Integration Act.
Although Congress had originally given the Women's Army Corps (WAC) full Army status 1943, the law was set to expire in 1948.
That's when leaders of the U.S. Army stepped in and on June 12th 1948, President Truman officially signed the Women's Armed Services Integration Act into law.
Helen Siragusa, a Navy Veteran who served as a nurse from 1945 to 1953, spoke on the effect her and her fellow Veterans made for women in the Armed Services today.
"Well, there might not be so many. I think people got use to them being in the service with over a long period of time during that war, and I think that they wouldn't notice that then, but they would notice it now."
Helen is one of over three million women who have served since the American Revolution. Today, women serve in all military branches and they are no longer banned from serving in direct combat.
For more information about the Women's Armed Services Integration Act and the Military Women's Memorial, visit womensmemorial.org