FAIRFIELD- A crash in Fairfield this morning sent one person to the hospital and created traffic issues.
Fairfield Police Public Information Officer Casey Dugas says just after 11, officers responded to reports of a vehicle that hit a utility pole in the area of Belanger's Drive Inn.
Ricky Hamlin ,21, of Clinton was driving the truck.
He told officers he had gotten a text message and temporarily took his eyes off the roadway.
Dugas says alcohol also appears to have been a factor in the crash.
Hamlin was the only person in the vehicle.
He was taken to a Waterville hospital as a precaution.
Main Street was reduced to one lane of traffic while utility companies replaced the pole.
Hamlin is being charged with operating under the influence and is scheduled to be in court in July.